Home / Education / ILBS Recruitment 2020: 110 vacancies on offer, apply before May 30

ILBS Recruitment 2020: 110 vacancies on offer, apply before May 30

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 110 vacancies of Nurse, Jr Nurse, Staff Assistant, Executive Nurse, Junior Executive Nurse, and various other posts.

education Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:27 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Delhi has invited online applications for the recruitment of Nurse, Jr Nurse, Staff Assistant, Executive Nurse, Junior Executive Nurse, and various other posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ilbs.in on or before May 30, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 110 vacancies of Nurse, Jr Nurse, Staff Assistant, Executive Nurse, Junior Executive Nurse, and various other posts.

All candidates have to apply online. Separate application has to be applied online for each post. Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 590 (Rs. 500 +18% GST) and the online registration fees are Rs. 118 in the case of SC/ ST, EWS, and Ex-Serviceman candidates. The application fee is refundable.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the recruitment notification and online registration.

