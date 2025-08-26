IMF Internship Program 2025: Know about Fund Internship Program, eligibility, stipend and other details

An internship at a valuable organisation not only gives you the opportunity to work in that organisation, but it also helps you build yourself, know your limits, and enhance your skills to be future-ready for the job market. The International Monetary Fund headquarters in Washington, DC.(AFP)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is offering the opportunity to work with them through its IMF Internship Program 2025. The details about the program, named Fund Internship Program(FIP), are shared below.

Are you an AI engineer looking for jobs? Check out these 7 high paying jobs shared by Forbes

About Fund Internship Program

This internship program helps you gain an insider's view of the IMF's member-country-focused mandate and critical international work. It is an ideal opportunity to determine whether you see a future for yourself in international organizations or are simply curious about policy and operational work.

The organisation recruits approximately 50 students from around the world each year for its internship program to join at IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C. These paid internships take place between June and October and run for 10 to 12 weeks.

Education Ministry offers 5 free Artificial Intelligence courses on SWAYAM

Students who apply for this internship program will work closely with an experienced IMF colleague on a current issue or research question of importance to the members. At the end of the internship, the intern may present the results of their work to the IMF staff. The organisation has published the works of many interns.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the internship program, students should have studied monetary and international economics, public finance, financial markets, economics, or a related field. In addition, you should possess strong analytical and quantitative skills and have an excellent command of written and oral English. If the candidate is currently doing a PhD, they should be below 32 years of age at the start of the internship and should return to university studies after completing the internship.

Opt for Data Science courses for free by Harvard University, 9 free courses list here

The internship program application process begins in December every year. Students who are interested in applying can check the official website.

Stipend

The students who participate in the Fund Internship Program receive a competitive salary, round-trip restricted economy air travel from their university to Washington, D.C. and limited medical insurance coverage.