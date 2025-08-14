Independence Day 2025 Quiz: Test your knowledge with this 10-question quiz

Independence Day 2025 Quiz: India is all set to celebrate the 79th Independence Day tomorrow, August 15. Ahead of the celebrations, take this Independence Day quiz to test your knowledge about the history of India, the Indian freedom movement and more. Independence day 2025 quiz(PC: Pexels)

Independence Day 2025 quiz

1. X is a train robbery that was executed by revolutionaries of the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) in 1925. Y is a famous Mughlai cuisine. X and Y share the name of a place in Uttar Pradesh. Name the place.

2. Sarfaroshi Ki Tammana is an Urdu patriotic poem which was popularised by Ram Prashan Bismil. He is often mistaken to have written the poem, but he did not. Who originally wrote Sarfaroshi Ki Tammanna?

3. “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom” is a part of a famous speech by a former Indian prime minister. What is the speech known as, and who delivered it?

4. Which Indian-born British businessman is the present owner of the East India Company?

5. Other than India (Jana Gana Mana), which other country has adopted a composition by Rabindranath Tagore as its national anthem

6. The national flag of India went through various stages of development. The second version of the Indian flag was hoisted by X at the second Socialist International summit in Stuttgart, Germany. Name X.

7. This distinct regiment of the Indian Army plays an important role in the Republic Day parade. Moreover, this regiment holds the distinction of being the world's sole active serving horse cavalry unit. What is the name of this regiment?

8. X is a town in Assam which shares its name with a popular food item. This name was given by Italian engineers working in the Dibro-Sadiya railway project in the late 1800s, developed by the Assam Railway and Trading Company for primarily transporting coal and tea. Name the place or the food item.

9. What do Congo, Liechtenstein, North Korea, South Korea, Bahrain, and India have in common in terms of independence?

10. If Victoria Memorial in Kolkata was built to commemorate Queen Victoria, which monument was built to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary to Bombay?

Answers

1: Kakori (X- the 1925 Kakori Conspiracy, Y- Kakori Kebab)

2: Bismil Azimabadi

3: A Tryst With Destiny, the inaugural address of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru

4: Sanjiv Mehta, an Indian-born British businessman

5: Bangladesh: Amar Sonar Bangla. Some credit Tagore as influencing the music of the Sri Lankan National Anthem ‘Sri Lanka Matha’.

6: Madam Bhikaji Cama, the first person to unfurl the Indian National Flag on foreign soil.

7: 61st Cavalry Regiment.

8: Margherita (the town in Assam named after Queen Margherita of Savoy)/ Margherita pizza.

9: August 15 (all these countries share the same Independence Day).

10: Gateway of India.

So, how many did you get right?