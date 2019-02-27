Indian Air Force airmen admit card 2019 to be released today, here’s how to download

IAF Admit Card 2019: The central airmen selection board will anytime release the admit card for the post of the airmen with the Indian Air Force (IAF) today on its official website airmenselection.cdac.in. The website presently reads that the admit card login will be enabled from 11 am onwards. Candidates should now keep trying refreshing the homepage of website.



Candidates will also receive their admit cards on their registered email IDs. Candidates can download and take its print out and bring it along at the exam centre on the day of exam.

The exam will be conducted from March 14 to March 17, 2019.

The recruitment will be across the posts of group X and Y. Candidates will be recruited at group ‘X’ trades (Except Education Instructor trade) and Group ‘Y’ trades (Except Automobile Technician, GTI, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician Trades).

Indian Air Force admit card : How to download

Visit the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in

Click on the link that reads ‘IAF airmen recruitment admit card’

Key in your roll number/ date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 12:00 IST