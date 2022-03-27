Home / Education / Indian Air Force (IAF) Direct Recruitment: Apply for Group C Civilian posts
Indian Air Force (IAF) Direct Recruitment: Apply for Group C Civilian posts

  • IAF Recruitment 2022: The vacancies are one HKS post, one Cook (OG) post, one Carpenter (SK) post and one MTS post.
Indian Air Force (IAF) Direct Recruitment: Apply for Group C Civilian posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 04:37 PM IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released a vacancy notification for direct recruitment to ‘Group C Civilian’ posts. Candidates can apply for these vacancies through the concerned stations and units.

The vacancies are: One HKS post, one Cook (OG) post, one Carpenter (SK) post and one MTS post.

For the HKS post, candidates can send their offline applications to the postal address - Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Bareilly (UP)- 243002.

For the Cook post, send your application to Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Gorakhpur (UP)- 273002.

For the carpenter post, candidates can apply to Station Commander, Air Force Station Bhowali, Uttarakhand- 263132 and for the MTS post, apply to Commanding Officer, Air Force Hospital, Air Force Station, Gorakhpur (UP)- 273002.

The Cook (OG) post is reserved for SC and Ex- Serviceman (ESM) candidates and the Carpenter (SK) post is reserved for OBC candidates.

The MTS post is for unreserved and ESM candidates and the HKS post is for unreserved category candidates.

The age limit for these posts is 18-25 years with relaxation of three years for OBC, five for SC, ST and 10 for ESM candidates.

For more information and the application form, refer to the March 26-April 1 edition of the Employment News paper.

