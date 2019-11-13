Indian Army 10+ 2 technical entry scheme course 403 for 12th pass: Last day to apply today

education

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:38 IST

Today is the last day to apply for Indian Army 10+ 2 technical entry scheme course 403. The online application process began on October 15. If you have not applied for the course yet, do it now.

The applicant should have physics, chemistry and maths as primary subjects in class 12th.Applicant should be unmarried.

Age Limit:

The candidate must not be below 16½ years and above 19½ years on the first day of the month in which the course is due to commence i.e. the candidate should not be born before 02 Jan 2001 and not after 01 Jan 2004 (both days inclusive).

Only those candidates who have passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 70% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply for this entry. Eligibility condition for calculating PCM percentage of various state /central boards will be based on marks obtained in Class XII only.

SHORTLISTING:

While filling up the application form, candidates are required to indicate exact PCM percentage of Class 12th upto two decimals and are not to be rounding off. Any false entry of PCM percentage, detected at any stage of selection process will be out rightly rejected.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their marks obtained in class 12th. Shortlisted candidates will be detailed to undergo SSB interview from Jan 2020 onwards.

Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) reserves the right to shortlist applications based on cut off percentage applied as decided. After shortlisting of candidates, the Centre allotment will be intimated to the candidate online. After allotment of Selection Centre,candidates will have to log in to the website and select their SSB dates on a first come first serve basis .

TRAINING:

After selection of the candidates, a training of 5 years will be provided.

Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in Stage I will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available at the official website of Directorate General of Recruiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. This will be followed by a medical examination for the candidates who get recommended after Stage II.

STIPEND:

Military Service Pay-- MSP to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig Rs. 15,500/- p.m fixed.

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Trainng-- The gentlemen cadets will be given a stipend ofRs. 56,100/-p.m.* as is admissible to NDA cadets on completion of 3 years training. On completion of4 Years training, they will be commissioned in the rank of Lt and entitled to pay as admissible to therank