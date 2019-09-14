Indian Army Women Military Police Recruitment : 448 women take part on second day

education

Four hundred and forty eight women candidates from more than 20 UP districts participated in the recruitment rally organised by the Indian army for military police on the second day in the state capital on Friday.

Like the first day that witnessed the participation of 595 women candidates, the recruitment programme began in the morning hours where the candidates took the physical test that included a 1.6-km run, long jump, high jump among other sports activities.

Candidates gave their best to prove their mettle. “It is no less than a do-or-die situation for me. My father and grandfather were in the Army and I also want to serve the nation. I am giving my best,” a candidate said.

Candidates from Baghpat, Bijnor, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Amroha, Bulandshehar, Gautam Budh Nagar, Rampur, Hapur, Mainpuri, Ata, Jhasi, Agra, Hathras, Kasganj and Mathura district took part in the recruitment programme.

Colonel Ashutosh Mehta, director recruiting UP and Uttarakhand, Indian Army said, “It’s for the first time when women are being recruited in the military police. The recruitment was for the post of soldier general duty (SGD).”

On the third and last day of the rally, candidates from remaining districts of UP would take part. Apart from them, candidates from Uttarakhand districts like Almora, Bageshwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Champavat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Haridwar, Rudraprayag and others would take part.

A total of 4,558 women will take part in the three-day recruitment drive. Officials with the Central Command recruitment zone said the entire country has been divided into five zones. “Lucknow zone was meant to carry out the recruitment process for candidates from UP and Uttarakhand,” the officials said. They said there are around 100 vacancies in the military police for which over 2 lakh women candidates from all over the country applied. Of the total candidates, around 1 lakh candidates were from UP and Uttarakhand of which 4,558 candidates have been shortlisted.

