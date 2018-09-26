Indian Bank PO admit card 2018 released at indianbank.in, prelims on October 6

The admit card for the preliminary examination to recruit probationary officers (PO) in Indian Bank was released on Wednesday on the official website of the bank. The online preliminary examination will be held on October 6.

Here is the direct link to download Indian Bank PO admit card 2018. The admit card will be available for download until October 6.

The application process for filling 417 probationary officer (PO) vacancies through admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB) began on August 1. The number of vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the bank.

Candidates will be selected through a process consisting of online exam (preliminary and main) followed by an interview. Successful candidates will go through a nine month course (campus programme) at Manipal Global Education Services, Bangalore followed by a three months internship at any of the Indian Bank Branches.

On successful completion of the course, candidates will be appointed as probationary officer in any branch of the Indian Bank.

Indian Bank PO admit card 2018: Here are the steps to download from the official website

1) Visit the official website of Indian bank

2) Click on the link for careers

3) Click on detailed advertisement for PO through on Boarding

4) Click on link for link for downloading call letter

5) Key in your details and login

6) Admit card will displayed on the screen

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 16:16 IST