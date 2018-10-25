Today in New Delhi, India
Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRB mains score card released, Check here

The date of result declaration for officer grade 1,2 and 3 was October 24, but the scorecard was scheduled to be uploaded on the website on Thursday evening.

education Updated: Oct 25, 2018 18:47 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS,RRB,officer grade
IBPS RRB mains score card can be checked on the official website(HT/File Photo)

Results of Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Regional Rural Banks (RRB) main examination 2018 has been declared and candidates can check their score card on its website ibps.in.

The date of result declaration for officer grade 1,2 and 3 was October 24, but the scorecard was scheduled to be uploaded on the website on Thursday evening. Candidates can check their scorecard here. The link for checking the scores will be deactivated on November 30.

The examination was conducted on September 30 for recruitment to 3,312 vacancies.

Steps to check your scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the IBPS RRB officer scale 1,2 and 3 scores

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: The s cores will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 18:47 IST

