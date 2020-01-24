Indian Constitution to be discussed after morning prayers in Chhattisgarh schools

education

Chhattisgarh government has decided to discuss Indian Constitution in all the government educational institution after Monday prayers every week.

An order in this regard has been issued by School Education Department of the state government on Friday.

Chhattisgarh government has given necessary instructions to all the divisional commissioners and district collectors to implement the orders of the state.

According to the directive issued, the Preamble of the constitution will be discussed in the first week of the month, in the second week a discussion will be held on the Fundamental Rights mentioned in the constitution, in the third week the Fundamental Duty and in the fourth week, the Directive Principles of State Policy.

“The idea is that that constitution should be discussed and should be talked about among the young people. The students which are in school and the teachers who are teaching them should be aware and should express their views about the Indian Constitution,” said Alok Shukla, secretary School Education Department talking to Hindustan Times.

It is worth mentioning, on the occasion of Constitution Day, which was on the second day of the winter session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly; Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had announced that programs will be organized every Monday to make aware the students about the constitution in the educational institutions of the state.

“This is welcome decision of the state government. In the present era, everyone is fighting to save the Constitution of India and kids should know the importance of the Constitution. Secondly, teachers should also imbibe the constitution because most of the times they are also biased on the base of religion and caste,” said Himanshu Kumar, a human right activist working in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region said.