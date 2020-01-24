e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Indian Constitution to be discussed after morning prayers in Chhattisgarh schools

Indian Constitution to be discussed after morning prayers in Chhattisgarh schools

Chhattisgarh government has decided to discuss Indian Constitution in all the government educational institution after every Monday prayers.

education Updated: Jan 24, 2020 13:49 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh government has decided to discuss Indian Constitution in all the government educational institution after every Monday prayers.
Chhattisgarh government has decided to discuss Indian Constitution in all the government educational institution after every Monday prayers.(Agencies)
         

Chhattisgarh government has decided to discuss Indian Constitution in all the government educational institution after Monday prayers every week.

An order in this regard has been issued by School Education Department of the state government on Friday.

Chhattisgarh government has given necessary instructions to all the divisional commissioners and district collectors to implement the orders of the state.

According to the directive issued, the Preamble of the constitution will be discussed in the first week of the month, in the second week a discussion will be held on the Fundamental Rights mentioned in the constitution, in the third week the Fundamental Duty and in the fourth week, the Directive Principles of State Policy.

“The idea is that that constitution should be discussed and should be talked about among the young people. The students which are in school and the teachers who are teaching them should be aware and should express their views about the Indian Constitution,” said Alok Shukla, secretary School Education Department talking to Hindustan Times.

It is worth mentioning, on the occasion of Constitution Day, which was on the second day of the winter session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly; Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had announced that programs will be organized every Monday to make aware the students about the constitution in the educational institutions of the state.

“This is welcome decision of the state government. In the present era, everyone is fighting to save the Constitution of India and kids should know the importance of the Constitution. Secondly, teachers should also imbibe the constitution because most of the times they are also biased on the base of religion and caste,” said Himanshu Kumar, a human right activist working in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region said.

tags
top news
Kapil Mishra defends ‘communal’ tweet with counterattack on Congress, AAP
Kapil Mishra defends ‘communal’ tweet with counterattack on Congress, AAP
Ex-Congress MLA among 3 questioned over anti-CAA protests in Delhi
Ex-Congress MLA among 3 questioned over anti-CAA protests in Delhi
EC asks Twitter to take down BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweet
EC asks Twitter to take down BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweet
‘Unfortunate’: Shashi Tharoor calls out Swaraj Kaushal’s defence of Anupam Kher
‘Unfortunate’: Shashi Tharoor calls out Swaraj Kaushal’s defence of Anupam Kher
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Taylor completes fifty; Kiwis cross 200
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Taylor completes fifty; Kiwis cross 200
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
‘As a citizen, as a human...’: Watch actor Nandita Das’ message on CAA
‘As a citizen, as a human...’: Watch actor Nandita Das’ message on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News