Indian Navy Recruitment: Apply for 400 sailor posts by August 1, check full details here

education

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:32 IST

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Indian Navy has invited applications for recruitment of 400 sailor, matric recruit (MR). The last date to apply for the post is August 1, 2019.

Interested candidates are advised to apply for the posts soon on its official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The online application process had started on July 27 and will close on August 1, 2019.

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per month will be admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (₹ 21,700- ₹69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ ₹ 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable).

Job specification: Chef, Steward and Hygienist

Eligibility: Candidates mush have passed class 10 from a recognised board.

Mode of selection: Candidates will have to clear a computer-based exam followed by physical fitness test and medical examination.

Physical Fitness Test (PFT): (a) Qualifying in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is mandatory for selection.

(b) PFT will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squat ups (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push-ups.

Medical Standards.

(a) Medical examination will be conducted by authorised military doctors as per medical standard prescribed in current regulations applicable to sailors on entry.

(b) Minimum height 157 cms. Weight and Chest should be proportionate. Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms.

Scheme of Exam: The exam will have 50 questions carrying one mark each. There will be multiple choice questions. Duration of the exam will be 30 minutes. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong question.

Age Limit: Candidates should be born between April 1, 2000 to March 31, 2003 – both dates inclusive

Click here to apply online

Click here to download official notification

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 15:32 IST