Intermediate exams incomplete, universities in Bihar set to begin online admission process

education

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 09:21 IST

It may sound quite strange but candidates would have to apply for admission in colleges before clearing their class 12 examination this year.

Despite the fact that the CBSE is yet to complete the intermediate exams, let aside declaring the results, several universities in the state has announced for opening admission portals for the new academic session.

Students are caught in a bind as how to apply for admission in Patna University (PU) colleges. The reason: The PU has released the schedule for admission in its various undergraduate and post graduate courses, even as they are still struggling to finish their final examinations suspended by their respective boards after lockdown due to coronavirus.

Except the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), no other board, including Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC), could complete the class 12th examinations. Even the BSEB has not yet announced the date for application of scrutiny for answer sheets, an essential part of every academic examination to ensure a fair deal to the students.

As per the academic calendar released by the PU, online application for the common entrance test (CET) begins on April 3 for admission into undergraduate courses. April 23 has been fixed as the last day for online application for CET, by the time results of CBSE and ISC might not be out.

Tanmay Nischal, who is still waiting the re-scheduling of his class 12th exam being conducted by ISC, wondered as how to go about the CET. “I desired for admission in the Patna Science College, from where my siblings graduated. But the PU’s academic schedule seems disappointing me like many.There is no mention of the cut-off marks. Nor can we be sure of getting results out before the last date for application,” said Nischal.

Roshan Kishore, who is also waiting to complete class 12th examination being conducted by the CBSE, lamented that he might have to opt for private universities if results were not announced on time. “Applying online for admission in PU might turn a waste, if I get disqualified for no fault of mine,” he said.

Owing to coronavirus outbreak, the CBSE exams were postponed till April 14. A latest notification issued by CBSE states that the board will notify at least 10 days before resuming the board exams which implies the board exam is likely to be held in April last week or starting of May. ISC is also to announce the rescheduling of examination of eight remaining papers.

As per academic calendar of PU, the last date for online application for PG regular courses has been fixed on June 15. The CET is scheduled for the last week of May and June. There will, however, be no entrance test for PG courses. The admission would be taken on the basis of marks obtained by applicants in their previous degree.

A PU official said, “We are sticking to academic calendar of the university. Every year the online form filling process begins in the first week of April. However, the university would take the abnormal condition prevailing into consideration. After meeting, it may extend form filling and entrance examination dates. We would try best so that student would not suffer.”

Meanwhile, other private colleges and universities have also opened their online admission portal for taking admission in new academic session.