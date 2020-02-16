IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 21 vacancies of Data Entry Operator on offer, 12th pass can apply

education

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 15:10 IST

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited online applications for the recruitment of trade apprentices Data Entry Operator under the Apprentices Act, 1961, at IOCL-Southern Region on its official website. The online registration process began on February 10, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online iocl.com on or before February 24, 2020, until 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 21 vacancies of trade apprentices Data Entry Operator at IOCL-Southern Region. Out of which, 8 vacancies are for Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, 4 for Karnataka, 3 for Kerala, 3 for Andhra Pradesh, and 3 for Telangana.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 18 to 24 years old as on January 31, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, 10 years for PWBD General, 15 years for PWBD SC/ST, and 13 years for PWBD OBC.

Educational qualification:

1.Candidate should have passed class 12th exams from a recognized board.

2.Candidates should have skill certificate of domestic data entry operator for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National skill qualifications framework or any other authority recognized by the central government.

3.Candidates possessing higher than the prescribed qualification ie., Graduation/Post Graduation/Diploma/ITI etc., are not eligible to apply.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here

Here’s the direct link to apply online.