IOCL Recruitment 2019: 1578 apprenticeship vacancies on offer, apply before November 15
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for engagement of apprentices on 1578 posts. The online application is going on since October 25 and the last date to apply is November 15, 2019.
Candidates will be able to download their admit cards between November 20 and 23.Tentative date for written test is November 24 and the result for the same will tentatively be declared on November 29.
Apprenticeship is available in the following disciplines:
Post code 101 - Trade Apprentice/Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Discipline - Chemical
102 - Trade Apprentice (Fitter) Discipline - Mechanical
103 - Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline - Mechanical
104 - Technician Apprentice Discipline - Chemical
105 - Technician Apprentice Discipline - Mechanical
106 - Technician Apprentice Discipline - Electrical
107- Technician Apprentice Discipline - Instrumentation
108 - Trade Apprentice-Secretarial Assistant
109 - Trade Apprentice-Accountant
110 - Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)
111 - Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders)
Click here for official notification
First Published: Oct 30, 2019 10:41 IST