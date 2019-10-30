IOCL Recruitment 2019: 1578 apprenticeship vacancies on offer, apply before November 15

education

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:41 IST

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for engagement of apprentices on 1578 posts. The online application is going on since October 25 and the last date to apply is November 15, 2019.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards between November 20 and 23.Tentative date for written test is November 24 and the result for the same will tentatively be declared on November 29.

Apprenticeship is available in the following disciplines:

Post code 101 - Trade Apprentice/Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Discipline - Chemical

102 - Trade Apprentice (Fitter) Discipline - Mechanical

103 - Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline - Mechanical

104 - Technician Apprentice Discipline - Chemical

105 - Technician Apprentice Discipline - Mechanical

106 - Technician Apprentice Discipline - Electrical

107- Technician Apprentice Discipline - Instrumentation

108 - Trade Apprentice-Secretarial Assistant

109 - Trade Apprentice-Accountant

110 - Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices)

111 - Trade Apprentice- Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders)

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 10:41 IST