ISC Class 12 computer science exam analysis 2020 based on feedback from students, teachers

education

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 18:01 IST

Some students who appeared in ISC Class 12 Computer Science examination on Monday said that the paper was tricky and several questions were twisted that required a lot of thought process.

Students of City Montessori School Aliganj 1, who appeared for the Class 12th ISC Computer Science paper said that the paper was having some twisted questions and few tricky ones.

Rahul, a student said, “A few questions were a bit tricky but manageable.” Vatsal another student from the same school said, “It was a standard paper. I’ve attempted all questions and completed my paper on time. “

The Computer Science teachers of the school said, questions pertaining to topics like inheritance and data structure were twisted but manageable by above average students. Overall the paper was a standard paper.

The senior principal Jyoti Kashyap and Principal Shivani Singh were satisfied seeing the excited faces of the students as for many it was the last paper.

Siliguri

Raman Jha, a computer science teacher of Don Bosco School, Siliguri in north Bengal said, “The ISC computer science questions were logical. An average student can score more than 70, including practical, and those who are meritorious can score more than 95.”

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow and Pramod Giri in Darjeeling.)