ITBP Constable driver admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 14:23 IST

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has released the admit card for constable driver recruitment exam 2019. The exam will be conducted on January 19, 2019. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download their admit card online at itbpolice.nic.in

Candidates will have to login using their mail ID and password registered for the exam.

How to download ITBP admit card:

Visit the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Click on the login tab

Key in your user ID and password

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here to download ITBP admit card