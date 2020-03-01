e-paper
Home / Education / J-K: 5 government teachers suspended for absence from duty in Kishtwar

J-K: 5 government teachers suspended for absence from duty in Kishtwar

The suspension of the teachers was ordered by District Development Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara after they were found absent during an inspection of schools.

Mar 01, 2020 10:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
Tehsildar Drabshalla conducted the surprise inspection of various schools in Dunadi, Bhutna and Pani Nallah villages.
Tehsildar Drabshalla conducted the surprise inspection of various schools in Dunadi, Bhutna and Pani Nallah villages. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Five government teachers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district were suspended on Saturday for unauthorised absence from their duties, an official spokesperson said.

The suspension of the teachers was ordered by District Development Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara after they were found absent during an inspection of schools, he said.

Tehsildar Drabshalla conducted the surprise inspection of various schools in Dunadi, Bhutna and Pani Nallah villages, the spokesperson said.

Directions were issued to the district’s chief education officer for conducting an inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report within 15 days, he added.

