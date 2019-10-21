e-paper
Monday, Oct 21, 2019

J-K: Self-defence training camp for girls organised in Rajouri

The two-day -- Karate-Do -- coaching camp organised by the United Martial Arts Club Rajouri under the supervision of Amateur Karate-do Association of Jammu and Kashmir, concluded on Sunday.

education Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:47 IST
Asian News International
Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir)
Self-defence training camp under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme was organised in Rajouri.
Self-defence training camp under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme was organised in Rajouri. (HT file)
         

A self-defence training camp under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme was organised here on October 19-20.

“They taught us various self-defence tactics. It takes two years to learn such activities but they tried to teach us in two days. However, everyone performed very well,” a girl participant told ANI.

Students from all over border areas of the district participated in this camp, which was organised in the District Police Line Ground. The District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

“This is a very good opportunity for the girls to learn self-defence. I always wanted to enroll my child into these kinds of activities along with studies,” Aisha, a participant’s mother, told ANI.

Aijaz Asad said: “School children, especially girl students, participated in the camp. Under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme, we organised this camp to give self-defence training to girl students.”

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 08:47 IST

