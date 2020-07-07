e-paper
Home / Education / JAC 10th Result 2020: How to check Jharkhand class 10 results on HT Portal

JAC 10th Result 2020: How to check Jharkhand class 10 results on HT Portal

JAC 10th Result 2020: JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, “The results of class 10 will be declared on Wednesday at 1pm. Students can check the results by visiting the council’s official website.”

education Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JAC 10th Result 2020.
JAC 10th Result 2020.(Screengrab)
         

JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will declare the 10th board exam result on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, “The results of class 10 will be declared on Wednesday at 1pm. Students can check the results by visiting the council’s official website.”

This year, over 3.87 lakh students appeared in the matriculation (Class-10) examination conducted by JAC. The class 10 examinations were conducted from February 10 to 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

In 2019, 4.4 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Board matric examination that was conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019.

After the results are announced, students who have appeared in the JAC class 10 examination will be able to check their results online jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

However, the official websites of the JAC usually crash after the results are declared, due to heavy traffic. In that case, candidates can check their results at hindustantimes.com. Follow these steps to check JAC Class 10th Result 2020:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘JAC 10th result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen.

