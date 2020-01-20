e-paper
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Education / JAC 12th Board exam 2020 admit card released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, here's direct link to download

JAC 12th Board exam 2020 admit card released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

Candidates appearing in the Jharkhand class 12th board exam must note that the admit card is a mandatory document for them. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 10:36 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JAC 12th Board exam 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)
JAC 12th Board exam 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)
         

Jharkhand Academic Council has released the JAC 12th Board exam admit card on its official website. School authorities can visit the official website and download the admit cards online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Candidates appearing in the Jharkhand class 12th board exam must note that the admit card is a mandatory document for them. Those who will not bring the copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre will not be allowed to appear in the exam and may miss an important paper.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘intermediate exam 2020 admit card’ appearing under the Recent announcement section

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the school log in link

5.Key in your credentials and login

6. The admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

