JAC Chandigarh mock counselling result today at jacchd.admissions.nic.in
The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Chandigarh will release the mock counselling result on September 19. Once released, candidates can check their JAC Chandigarh mock counselling result 2022 at jacchd.admissions.nic.in.
The final round seat allotment results will be released on September 20. The mock allotment results will only be provisional in nature.
JAC Chandigarh Mock counselling result: How to check
Visit the official website at jacchd.admissions.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the mock result link
Key in your log in details
Check mock counselling result
Download and take print out for future reference.
JAC, or the Joint Admission Committee, conducts admissions to the BE, BArch, Integrated BE (Chemical), and MBA programmes provided by the listed Chandigarh institutions based on JEE Main scores and the pass percentage attained in Class XII or an equivalent test.
