Home / Education / JAC Class 8th result 2020: Jharkhand board 8th result to be declared soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Class 8th result 2020: Jharkhand board 8th result to be declared soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Class 8th result 2020: Students who have appeared in the Jharkhand Board class 8 examination can check their results online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, after it is declared.

education Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:06 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

JAC Class 8th result 2020: Jharkhand academic council, or JAC, will announce JAC Class 8th result 2020 soon on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the Jharkhand Board class 8 examination can check their results online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, after it is declared.

As per the JAC official, the council will declare the JAC class 8th result 2020 today at 2 pm.

The council conducted the JAC 8th exam in January. Nearly 5 lakh students had taken the Jharkhand Board class 8th exam.

How to check the JAC Class 8th result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JAC Class 8th result 2020”

3. A login page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and log in

5. The result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

