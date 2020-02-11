JAC Jharkhand board 10th, 12th exams 2020 begin today, 6.21 Lakh students to appear

education

Over 6.21 lakh students will write the matriculation (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examinations across 1,410 centres under strict vigilance of CCTV cameras from Tuesday.

Conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), the examinations will be conducted in two sittings. The matric examination will be held in the first sitting and the intermediate in the second.

JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said altogether 387,021 students would appear for the matric exams at 940 centres, while 234,363 students would take the intermediate examinations in 470 centres.

The matric exams will begin with the Home Science paper and conclude with Sanskrit paper on February 28. The inter exams will start with vocational papers and conclude with Biology, Geography, and Business Mathematics on the same date.

JAC officials on Monday were busy making the last-minute preparations for the two major examinations. “We reviewed if question paper and answer sheets reached in place today or not. As per our information till afternoon, no complaint was received from any corner of the state,” said Singh.

The CCTVs cameras were installed largely this year across the centres to stop unfair means practices during the examination. “The CCTV cameras were installed in every classroom of every centre. If cameras are properly functioning or not were also checked today,” added Singh.

The footage from the cameras would be monitored at a control room in centre superintendent’s cell.

JAC has asked deputy commissioners of districts to ensure adequate security forces to conduct free and fair examination. The team of invigilators will be responsible for conducting peaceful examinations in their respective centres.

Mobile phones will be banned for all at the examination centres. Neither students nor invigilators or teachers will be allowed to use mobile phones at the centre, officials said.

In a bid to prevent cheating during the examinations, checking will be conducted at different levels, including students, will be checked properly before their entry into the examination centre and again before their entry into the classroom.

The centre superintendents were asked to ensure proper electricity supply, adequate facility of drinking water and toilets at the examination centres.

Examinees are all prepared to write the examination. Students expressed confidence to score good in the examinations. A student of matriculation, Putul Mishra from Mandakini High School, Bada Jamua in Dhanbad, said, “I have worked hard on model questions and syllabus. So, I am hoping to do good in the examination,” Mishra said.

BOX STORY

Students can’t be stopped from appearing in exams due lack of fees: CM

Chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday gave instruction to the education department officials to ensure that no student be stopped by the private or public sector schools from appearing in the annual examinations due to lack of fees.

The chief minister said this during a review meeting of the department of school education and literacy.

Sources said chief minister was frequently getting complaints that students, who could not deposit fees, were being stopped by school managements from appearing in the final examinations.

Chief minister said school management whether it was private, government or run by public sectors could not deprive students from appearing in the annual examination.