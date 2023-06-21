Home / Education / Jamia Millia Islamia announces short-term skill courses

Jamia Millia Islamia announces short-term skill courses

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 21, 2023 02:31 PM IST

Working professionals, entrepreneurs, university students, job seekers and school dropouts can join these courses, JMI said.

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced that it will start several short-term, skill-based courses in online and offline mode with placement assistance.

Working professionals, entrepreneurs, university students, job seekers and school dropouts can join these courses, it said.

For working professionals, evening batches will be organised considering their engagements, it added.

These are the courses JMI will offer:

  1. Basics of Digital Marketing
  2. Performance Marketing (Google Ads,Facebook and Instagram Ads etc.)Basics of Python
  3. Fashion Designing – Beginners
  4. Learn Excel – Beginners
  5. Videography & Still Photography
  6. Basics Tailoring and Embroidery
  7. Advanced Tailoring and Embroidery
  8. Basics Beautician Training
  9. Advanced Beautician Training
  10. Computer Hardware and Networking
  11. Bakery Training
  12. Electrician Training
  13. Plumber Training.

Interested candidates can register for these courses by July 16. For more details and registration link, click here.

jamia millia islamia
