Jamia School Admission 2020-21: Application form released online, here's how to apply

Parents can now apply for admissions in Jamia Millia Islamia schools online. JMI vice chancellor Najma Akhta has launched an admission portal for receiving online applications for admission to its various schools for the session 2020-21.

education Updated: Feb 29, 2020 16:47 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Applicants can visit the official admission portal of JMI at www.jmicoe.in

Those seeking admission of their wards in Mushir Fatima Nursery School can apply before March 15 by paying an application fee of Rs 250.

The last date to apply for admission to prep and class 1 in Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School(Self-Financed) (Primary Section) is March 11, 2020. The application fee is Rs 250.

For admission to class 6, 9 and 11 in in Jamia Senior Secondary School, Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (Self-Financed) and Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School, the application form should be submitted before March 11. The application fee is Rs 300.

