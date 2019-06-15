Jamshedpur’s Aniket emerges state topper, Ranchi’s Ankit 2nd topper in JEE Advanced

Jamshedpur boy Aniket Gudipaty emerged as the Jharkhand topper with an all India rank (AIR) of 29, while Ranchi’s Ankit Kumar Jain was the second topper from the state with an AIR of 30 in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced, results of which declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee on Friday.

This year, a total of 38,705 candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced from all over India. Over 700 students qualified for the examination from Jharkhand, according to numbers received from different coaching institutes.

Aniket, a resident of Jadugora in East Singhbhum district, had topped in Jharkhand in the second round of JEE-Mains held in April. Gudipaty made the state proud by emerging as the IIT-Khargapur zonal topper in JEE Advanced.

“As per results of the JEE Advanced declared today, Aniket from Atomic Energy Central School (AECS), Jadugora ranked 29th nationally to emerge as the IIT-Khargapur zonal topper. West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, parts of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh come under the IIT-Khargapur zone,” Aniket’s father GGVLM Murty said.

Aniket went to his parental place in Peethapuram, Andhra Pradesh after winning the gold medal in the National Science Olympiad (Chemistry) in Mumbai a few days ago. He closely missed out on being among the four students from India to be selected for the International Science Olympiad. Aniket was a school topper who received 95.8% marks in his Plus-2 exams from AECS, Jadugora.

“He had obtained AIR 22 in JEE Mains with 100 percentile to become the Jharkhand topper and now he is the state topper, as well as the IIT Khargapur zonal topper. There are no words to describe how happy we are. He had also cleared Kishore Vaigyanik Protosahan Yojna (KVPY) exam with AIR 31 earlier. But his target has always been pursing computer science from IIT Bombay and he will go there,” said Murty, who is an electrical engineer in UCIL here.

Ranchi boy Ankit was also the state topper in first round of JEE Mains held in January and stood second in the second round of JEE Mains held in April.

Son of businessman Vinod Kumar Jain, Ankit cleared his Class 12 examination with 92.8% marks in aggregate this year from Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi. “Besides classroom studies, I used to devote 5-6 hours daily for the JEE examinations,” Ankit said. He too wants to pursue computer science from IIT Bombay.

