Home / Education / JEE Advanced 2020: Answer key soon, response sheet released at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2020: Answer key soon, response sheet released at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can now check their responses online at jeeadv.ac.in.

education Updated: Sep 29, 2020 13:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Advanced 2020 response sheet.
JEE Advanced 2020 response sheet.(Screengrab )
         

JEE Advanced 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on Tuesday released the JEE Advanced 2020 response sheets of the candidates on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can now check their responses online at jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the notice, the tentative answer key for JEE Advanced 2020 will be released soon on the official website.

The JEE Advanced 2020 examination was conducted on September 27, 2020, at 1001 centres spread across 222 exam cities of the country.

Direct link to check JEE advanced 2020 response sheet.

How to check JEE advanced 2020 response sheet:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the candidate portal link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Advanced 2020 response sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download the response sheet and take its print out for future use.

