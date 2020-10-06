e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE Advanced 2020: JoSAA counselling to begin today at josaa.nic.in, check details

JEE Advanced 2020: JoSAA counselling to begin today at josaa.nic.in, check details

JEE Advanced 2020: Candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced will have to register for JoSAA Counselling online at josaa.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 06, 2020 09:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JoSAA counselling to begin today.
JoSAA counselling to begin today.(HT file )
         

JEE Advanced 2020: The online registration process for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced will have to register for JoSAA Counselling online at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA conducts admissions to IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded technology institutes (GFTIs).

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has recently announced some major changes in the admission process this year.

As per the official statement issued by JoSAA, there will be only six rounds of seat allotment conducted in 2020 as opposed to seven rounds conducted earlier. This has been done to ensure that the admission process is over before Diwali and the new academic session starts immediately.

Moreover, this year, JoSAA has decided to do away with the physical reporting, due to the covid-19 pandemic. Candidates will have to confirm their admission by submitting the required documents online.

Candidates can check the list of courses IITs will offer for admission for the 2020-21 academic year at the time of online filling-in of choices.

To accept allotted seats (and continue to be a part of JoSAA-2020 till the final round of seat allocation), candidates must upload all required documents and pay seat acceptance fee.

“Candidate whose seat has been confirmed by JoSAA can Withdraw from the seat allocation process starting from the 2nd round and up to the 5th round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation (i.e., no Withdrawal will be allowed after 6th November 2020),” reads the official notice.

tags
top news
Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
LIVE: India records 61,267 new cases of Covid-19 as tally reaches 66,85,082
LIVE: India records 61,267 new cases of Covid-19 as tally reaches 66,85,082
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
5 states saw big surge in Covid-19 cases despite fall in national average
5 states saw big surge in Covid-19 cases despite fall in national average
R Ashwin gives ‘Mankad’ warning to Aaron Finch in Dubai -WATCH
R Ashwin gives ‘Mankad’ warning to Aaron Finch in Dubai -WATCH
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In