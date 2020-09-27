e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE Advanced 2020: Students find Maths difficult, Chemistry easy, check Paper 1 analysis here

JEE Advanced 2020: Students find Maths difficult, Chemistry easy, check Paper 1 analysis here

The JEE Advanced was held in Computer Based Mode(CBT) on 27th September,2020. Some students have reported Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, Physics was Moderate but Maths relatively difficult.

education Updated: Sep 27, 2020 13:23 IST
Ramesh Batlish
Ramesh Batlish
JEE Advanced 2020 paper 1 analysis
JEE Advanced 2020 paper 1 analysis
         

The JEE Advanced was held in Computer Based Mode(CBT) on 27th September,2020. In JEE Advanced 2020 there are Two Papers, namely Paper-1 & Paper-2 and both are compulsory. The First sitting (Paper-1) was held between 9:00 am till 12:00 noon and second sitting(Paper-2) will be held between 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm.

Immediate reaction of students & Comparison with respect to last year:

Students found the overall level of paper Moderate to Difficult level but not easy. However, it was easier compared to 2019 as per students.

Some students have reported Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, Physics was Moderate but Maths relatively difficult.

JEE Advanced 2020 LIVE Updates

In Physics almost all the questions from chapter of 11th & 12th class were asked. Some students reported Physics was lengthy. Chapters like Rotation, Work Power Energy, magnetism & Thermodynamics had more questions.

In Mathematics, there were 5 -6 questions from Calculus. There were questions from Continuity & Differentiability, Application of Derivative, Definite Integrals. One question each from Probability, Complex Numbers, Determinants and two questions from 3 D Geometry.

 In Chemistry, Few questions on Organic Chemistry compared to Inorganic & Physical Chemistry.

No mistakes reported till now as complete paper is yet to be analysed.

JEE Advanced-2020: Quick Analysis by FIITJEE 

Total no. of questions (54 questions) remains same as last year however total marks of Paper-1 has changed from 186 in 2019 to 198 marks this year.

As the Test was Computer Based students had the option to Clear Response to change any option, they could mark it for Review, Save and next to proceed further.

Precautions were taken in view of COVID-19 and students were screened before they entered the centre.

Total Marks of Paper 1: 198 & Duration: 3 hrs

The Paper had (54) questions in total.

The Paper-1 had (03) three parts- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

Max. Marks for each Part was 66.

In each part there are three sections- Sec-1(Max. marks-18), Sec-2 (Max. Marks-24) & Sec-3 (Max. marks-24)

Sec-1 had (06) Four questions with four options in each in which ONLY ONE of the four options was correct.

               Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +3 in case all options are correct,

Zero Marks:: 0 if none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

Sec-2 had (06) Six questions with four options in which ONE OR MORE THAN ONE option(s) were correct.

               Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +4  If only(all)  the correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +3 If all the four options are correct but ONLY three correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +2 If three or more options are correct but only two correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +1 If two or more options are correct but only one correct option is chosen

Zero Marks:: 0  If none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

Sec-3 had (06) Six questions . The answer to each questions was a NUMERICAL VALUE. If the numerical value had more than two decimal places, truncated/rounded-off value to two decimal places was asked.

               Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +4 If only the correct numerical value was entered

Zero Marks:: 0 In all other cases.

(The author Ramesh Batlish is Head of FIITJEE Noida. HT does not take responsibility for any decision taken on basis of this analysis)

tags
top news
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In