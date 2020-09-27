JEE Advanced 2020: Students find Maths difficult, Chemistry easy, check Paper 1 analysis here

education

The JEE Advanced was held in Computer Based Mode(CBT) on 27th September,2020. In JEE Advanced 2020 there are Two Papers, namely Paper-1 & Paper-2 and both are compulsory. The First sitting (Paper-1) was held between 9:00 am till 12:00 noon and second sitting(Paper-2) will be held between 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm.

Immediate reaction of students & Comparison with respect to last year:

Students found the overall level of paper Moderate to Difficult level but not easy. However, it was easier compared to 2019 as per students.

Some students have reported Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, Physics was Moderate but Maths relatively difficult.

In Physics almost all the questions from chapter of 11th & 12th class were asked. Some students reported Physics was lengthy. Chapters like Rotation, Work Power Energy, magnetism & Thermodynamics had more questions.

In Mathematics, there were 5 -6 questions from Calculus. There were questions from Continuity & Differentiability, Application of Derivative, Definite Integrals. One question each from Probability, Complex Numbers, Determinants and two questions from 3 D Geometry.

In Chemistry, Few questions on Organic Chemistry compared to Inorganic & Physical Chemistry.

No mistakes reported till now as complete paper is yet to be analysed.

JEE Advanced-2020: Quick Analysis by FIITJEE

Total no. of questions (54 questions) remains same as last year however total marks of Paper-1 has changed from 186 in 2019 to 198 marks this year.

As the Test was Computer Based students had the option to Clear Response to change any option, they could mark it for Review, Save and next to proceed further.

Precautions were taken in view of COVID-19 and students were screened before they entered the centre.

Total Marks of Paper 1: 198 & Duration: 3 hrs

The Paper had (54) questions in total.

The Paper-1 had (03) three parts- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

Max. Marks for each Part was 66.

In each part there are three sections- Sec-1(Max. marks-18), Sec-2 (Max. Marks-24) & Sec-3 (Max. marks-24)

Sec-1 had (06) Four questions with four options in each in which ONLY ONE of the four options was correct.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +3 in case all options are correct,

Zero Marks:: 0 if none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

Sec-2 had (06) Six questions with four options in which ONE OR MORE THAN ONE option(s) were correct.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +4 If only(all) the correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +3 If all the four options are correct but ONLY three correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +2 If three or more options are correct but only two correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +1 If two or more options are correct but only one correct option is chosen

Zero Marks:: 0 If none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

Sec-3 had (06) Six questions . The answer to each questions was a NUMERICAL VALUE. If the numerical value had more than two decimal places, truncated/rounded-off value to two decimal places was asked.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +4 If only the correct numerical value was entered

Zero Marks:: 0 In all other cases.

