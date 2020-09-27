JEE Advanced 2020 LIVE Updates: Exam begins, 1.6 lakh students likely to appear

JEE Advanced 2020 LIVE: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE- Advanced 2020) is being conducted across the country today in two slots. Over 1.6 lakh students are likely to appear for the entrance exam this year. The first slot exam started at 9 am and will end at 12 noon while the second slot exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. JEE-Advanced 2020 will be held across 222 cities and over 1,000 exam centres this year. In order to avoid overcrowding at the centre and to ensure the implementation of other safety norms, candidates have been given staggered reporting time. This year, only 64% of the students eligible to appear for the JEE- Advanced are registered for the examination in 2020.

09:25 am IST JEE Advanced 2020: No biometric verification this year, thermal scanning a must at entrance gate In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the exam authorities have done away with biometric verification of candidates. Students will undergo thermal scanning at the entrance. If the body temperature is above normal (37.5 °C/99.4 F) or if the candidate displays any Covid-19 symptom, he or she will be seated in an isolation room to take the paper.





09:22 am IST JEE Advanced 2020: ‘98% students allotted exam city from top 3 choices of candidates’ Around 98% of candidates appearing for JEE-Advanced have been allocated examination centre from the top three choices of cities made by them during registration, according to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here which is conducting the exam.





09:15 am IST JEE Advanced 2020: Items allowed to carry inside the exam centre Candidates must wear masks and hand gloves and bring their personal hand sanitiser (50 millimetres). They must also carry all pages of the JEE-Adv admit card, ball point pen, self-declaration form, along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Read full details here





09:10 am IST Over 30K students to take JEE Advanced 2020 in Bihar, 15K aspirants in Patna Around 30,000 aspirants will take the JEE Advanced exam across 72 centres spread over 11 cities in the state. In Patna alone, more than 15,000 aspirants will take the exam. Many students reached their exam centre city a day before the exam.Click here to know what they said prior to the exam.



