e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Over 96% candidates appear for JEE Advanced in 222 cities across country: IIT Delhi

Over 96% candidates appear for JEE Advanced in 222 cities across country: IIT Delhi

Over 96 % students appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced 2020 conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Sunday. The exams were conducted in 222 cities and 1001 exam centers across the country amid strict health safety norms keeping in mind the continuing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

education Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:42 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gurugram: Students step out of an examination centre after appearing in Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced 2020, during Unlock 4.0, in Gurugram, Sunday
Gurugram: Students step out of an examination centre after appearing in Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced 2020, during Unlock 4.0, in Gurugram, Sunday(PTI)
         

Over 96 % students appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced 2020 conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Sunday. The exams were conducted in 222 cities and 1001 exam centers across the country amid strict health safety norms keeping in mind the continuing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

According to information shared by IIT Delhi, the organizing institute, over one lakh fifty one thousand candidates appeared from paper one and one lakh fifty thousand students appeared for paper two.

JEE Advanced 2020 LIVE Updates

After the conduct of JEE (Main) exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier this month, the JEE(Advanced) exam was conducted for selecting students who would make to the coveted IITs.

“JEE (Advanced) 2020 was conducted successfully across the country on September 27th by IIT Delhi, the organising institute. Out of total registered fee-paid candidates, 96% candidates appeared for the exam,” a statement released by IIT Delhi said.

Read More: JEE Advanced 2020 Paper analysis

JEE- Advanced 2020 witnessed the largest number of nodes ever provided by TCS-iON for an exam in the country (approx. 3.4 lakh nodes) to accommodate everyone while complying to social distancing norms, the statement added.

 

“As per the manpower and infrastructure, due to COVID-19, conducting the exam was a major challenge readily accomplished by IIT Delhi,” said Organizing Team members of JEE (Advanced) 2020 in the statement.

Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director IIT Delhi, on behalf of the organizing team, expressed his gratitude to the Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, officials in the Ministry, the state governments, all the IITs and the candidates for their support in making the JEE Advanced 2020 successful.

tags
top news
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
RR vs KXIP Live - Agarwal smashes fifty, KXIP cross 100 inside 9 overs
RR vs KXIP Live - Agarwal smashes fifty, KXIP cross 100 inside 9 overs
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
‘Will hug CM if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secy from Bengal
‘Will hug CM if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secy from Bengal
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
Brain-eating microbe: Residents of Texas asked not to use tap water
Brain-eating microbe: Residents of Texas asked not to use tap water
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In