Over 96% candidates appear for JEE Advanced in 222 cities across country: IIT Delhi

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:42 IST

Over 96 % students appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced 2020 conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Sunday. The exams were conducted in 222 cities and 1001 exam centers across the country amid strict health safety norms keeping in mind the continuing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

According to information shared by IIT Delhi, the organizing institute, over one lakh fifty one thousand candidates appeared from paper one and one lakh fifty thousand students appeared for paper two.

After the conduct of JEE (Main) exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier this month, the JEE(Advanced) exam was conducted for selecting students who would make to the coveted IITs.

“JEE (Advanced) 2020 was conducted successfully across the country on September 27th by IIT Delhi, the organising institute. Out of total registered fee-paid candidates, 96% candidates appeared for the exam,” a statement released by IIT Delhi said.

JEE- Advanced 2020 witnessed the largest number of nodes ever provided by TCS-iON for an exam in the country (approx. 3.4 lakh nodes) to accommodate everyone while complying to social distancing norms, the statement added.

#JEEAdvanced2020 official press note from @iitdelhi. Special thanks to all the 23 IITs, @DrRPNishank and @EduMinOfIndia for the successful conduct of this massive task. With 3.4 lakh nodes, probably qualifies for the highest ever nodes for any online exam in the country. pic.twitter.com/v0uU55u8dl — V.Ramgopal Rao (@ramgopal_rao) September 27, 2020

“As per the manpower and infrastructure, due to COVID-19, conducting the exam was a major challenge readily accomplished by IIT Delhi,” said Organizing Team members of JEE (Advanced) 2020 in the statement.

Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director IIT Delhi, on behalf of the organizing team, expressed his gratitude to the Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, officials in the Ministry, the state governments, all the IITs and the candidates for their support in making the JEE Advanced 2020 successful.