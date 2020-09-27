e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 2 Analysis: Students find Chemistry section easy, Physics tough

JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 2 Analysis: Students find Chemistry section easy, Physics tough

JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 2 Analysis: Paper-2 was Lengthy and Tougher compared to Paper-1 held in the 1st Shift. Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, Mathematics – Moderate & Physics was Moderate to Tough.

education Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:10 IST
Ramesh Batlish
Ramesh Batlish
JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 2 Analysis
         

The JEE Advanced 2020 was conducted on Sunday,September 27 in computer based test mode. The exam was conducted for two papers. Paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and paper 2 was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. This year around 1.6 lakh candidates were registered for the JEE Advanced.

Immediate reaction of students:

Paper-2 was Lengthy and Tougher compared to Paper-1 held in the 1st Shift.

Chemistry was Easy to Moderate, Mathematics – Moderate & Physics was Moderate to Tough.

In Physics questions were more concept based and covered all chapters. Questions were asked from Chapters of Fluids , Ray Optics, Electromagnetic Induction, Current Electricity, Rotational Motion, Heat & Thermodynamics. Mixed concepts questions took more time.

In Mathematics, there were more questions from Calculus & Algebra . Questions were asked from Functions, Limits, Continuity & Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Differential Equation. In Co-ordinate Geometry, there was a question from Hyperbola. In Algebra, there were questions from Permutation & Combination, Complex Numbers, Matrices. A question on Probability was had lengthy calculations.

In Chemistry, questions from all chapters were covered and were Easy to Moderate level. Organic Chemistry had good no. of questions. In Physical Chemistry there were questions from Chapter of Solutions, Atomic Structure, Ionic Equilibrium & Chemical Kinetics.

Analysis of JEE Advanced (Paper-2):

Total Marks of Paper 2: 198 & Duration: 3 hrs. The Paper had (54) questions in total.

The Paper had (03) three parts- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

Max. Marks for each Part was 66.

In each part there are three sections- Sec-1 (Max. marks- 18), Sec-2 (Max. Marks- 24) & Sec-3 (Max. marks-24)

Sec-1 had (06) Six questions. The answer to each question was a Single Digit Numerical ( 0 to 9)

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +3 If only the correct numerical value was entered

Zero Marks:: 0 If none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

Sec-2 had (06) Six questions with four options in which ONE OR MORE THAN ONE option(s) were correct.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +4 If only(all) the correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +3 If all the four options are correct but ONLY three correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +2 If three or more options are correct but only two correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +1 If two or more options are correct but only one correct option is chosen

Zero Marks:: 0 If none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

Sec-3 had (06) Six questions . The answer to each questions was a NUMERICAL VALUE. If the numerical value had more than two decimal places, truncated/rounded-off value to TWO decimal places was asked.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +4 If only the correct numerical value was entered

Zero Marks: 0 In all other cases.

(The author Ramesh Batlish is Head of FIITJEE Noida. HT does not take responsibility for any decision taken on basis of this analysis)

