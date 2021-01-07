JEE Advanced 2021 Live Updates: Education minister to announce exam date, IIT admission eligibility criteria soon

JEE Advanced 2021 Live Updates: Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will soon announce the date of JEE Advanced 2021 and eligibility criteria for admission into IITs. The announcement will be made on his Twitter and Facebook pages. “My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs and the date of JEE Advanced on January 7 at 6 pm. Stay tuned!” the minister recently wrote on his Twitter account. This year, JEE Main will be held in four sessions from February to May. JEE advanced will be held only after the results of final session of JEE Main exam is announced. Students can expect some relaxation in the eligibility criteria for admission into IITs this time.

05:03 pm IST JEE Main to be held in various regional languages JEE Main 2021 will be held in various regional languages including Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati and Urdu, apart from Hindi and English.





04:41 pm IST JEE Advanced 2021 will be delayed this year Every year JEE Advanced was conducted in the month of May. Usually, the second session of JEE Main was concluded in the first week of April and its result was declared by the last week of April or in the first week of May, after which the JEE Advanced was conducted by the mid-week of May. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main was held in September 2020 and JEE Advanced was held on September 27 and its result was declared on October 5. This year too, the JEE Advanced 2021 will be delayed as the fourth session of JEE main 2021 will be concluded on May 28.





04:33 pm IST JEE Main 2021 to be held four times, JEE advanced after May JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021.The next sessions of the exam will be held between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-28, respectively. JEE Advanced will be held after the results of final session of JEE Main exam is declared.



