Home / Education / JEE Advanced Result 2020 to be declared today, all you need to know

JEE Advanced Result 2020 to be declared today, all you need to know

JEE Advanced Result 2020 will be declared today. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020 exam can check their results online at jeeadv.ac.in. Here’s everything you need to know.

education Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Advanced Result 2020: All you need to know
JEE Advanced Result 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will on Monday declare the JEE (Advanced) 2020 result on its official website. Candidates who have taken the JEE Advanced 2020 exam can check their results online on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will have to login using their login credentials to check their scores.

This year, nearly 9 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Mains out of whom only 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering entrance exam that was conducted between September 1 and 6. According to the statistics provided by the ministry of education, the attendance figure dipped from 94.32% in the January session exam to 74% in the April- September session exam. The April session exam was postponed twice due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Based on the JEE Mains Results 2020, 2.45 lakh candidates were eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam. However, only 1.6 lakh candidates registered for the examination which is an entry gate to IITs.

JEE Advanced 2020 was conducted amid strict protocols, following precautionary measures to protect the candidates from getting infected.

JEE Advanced 2020 marksheet will contain the aggregate marks obtained by a candidate. The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) is the sum of the marks scored by him in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The rank lists are prepared on the basis of aggregate marks.

Only candidates who appear in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking.

Only candidates who score the minimum prescribed marks in each subject and in aggregate will be included in the rank list. The minimum prescribed marks varies with the category.

