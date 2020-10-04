e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE advanced results 2020 to be declared tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to check

JEE advanced results 2020 to be declared tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to check

JEE advanced results 2020: After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at jeeadv.ac.in.

education Updated: Oct 04, 2020 08:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE advanced results 2020.
JEE advanced results 2020.(HT file)
         

JEE advanced results 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 on Monday, October 5, 2020, its official website.

After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, a total of 1.6 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, out of which 96% candidates appeared in the examination on September 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Earlier, on September 29, IIT Delhi released the answer key for JEE Advanced 2020 examination on its official website. Candidates were allowed to raise the objections till October 1, 2020.

How to check JEE Advanced results 2020:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced result 2020 link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Advanced result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
India Inc may be allowed to procure Covid-19 vaccines for its employees
India Inc may be allowed to procure Covid-19 vaccines for its employees
Trump says he was not well, ready for ‘real test’ ahead
Trump says he was not well, ready for ‘real test’ ahead
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab
‘What Hathras rape victim’s kin want’: Priyanka Gandhi lists in 5 points
‘What Hathras rape victim’s kin want’: Priyanka Gandhi lists in 5 points
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In