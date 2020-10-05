JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared today at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The wait is going to end soon! Candidates who have taken the JEE Advanced 2020 Examination will get their results today. IIT- Delhi will declare the JEE Advanced 2020 results today, on October 5 on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the IIT Entrance Exam or JEE Advanced 2020 exam will be able to check their scores and ranks online by logging in using their roll number and password on the official website. This year around 1.6 lakh candidates were registered for JEE Advanced 2020. Once the results are out, the qualified candidates will be able to register for JoSAA counselling, for which the registration will begin from October 6. Here in the liveblog you will get latest updates on JEE Advanced Result 2020, steps to check marks and ranks, direct link to check results, JoSAA counselling and other details.

08:28 am IST JEE Advanced 2020 Result: How to check Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check their results online by following these steps: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced result 2020 link A new page will appear on the display screen Key in your credentials and login The JEE Advanced result will be displayed on the screen Download and take its print out



