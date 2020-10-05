JEE advanced result 2020 announced at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 11:02 IST

JEE advanced result 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday, October 5 declared the JEE (Advanced) 2020 result on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020 exam can be check their results on the official website of results at jeeadv.ac.in.

Follow JEE advanced result 2020 live updates

The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) is the sum of the marks scored by him in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The rank lists are prepared on the basis of aggregate marks. Only candidates who appear in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking. Only candidates who score the minimum prescribed marks in each subject and in aggregate will be included in the rank list. The minimum prescribed marks varies with the category.

Direct link to check JEE Advanced results 2020.

A total of 1.6 lakh candidates had registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced after qualifying the JEE-Main exams, of which 96% candidates appeared in the exam. The JEE Advanced 2020 examination was conducted on September 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The examination was held in two slots – from 9 am to 12 noon and between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

This year, a total number of 1,50,838 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced), of which 43,204 candidates have qualified the examination. Chirag Falor of IIT Bombay zone obtained 352 out of 396 marks and emerged as the topper. Kanishka Mittal of IIT Roorkee zone is the top ranked female with Common Rank List (CRL) 17. She obtained 315 marks out of 396.

How to check JEE Advanced results 2020:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced result 2020 link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Advanced result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Following the JEE advanced results, the admission process to the 23 IITs will begin. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the admission to the IITs.