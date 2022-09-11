JEE Advanced Result 2022: R K Shishir tops IIT entrance exam, get toppers list

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has declared JEE Advanced 2022 results. The IIT JEE toppers names have also been released by the Institute. R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone has topped the examination securing Rank 1 followed by Tanhishka Kabra from IIT Delhi zone, who is the female topper securing Rank 16. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live

A total of 10 candidates have secured Rank 1 in various rank lists. The list are - R K SHISHIR, VANGAPALLI SAI SIDDHARTHA, POLISETTY KARTHIKEYA, DAYYALA JOHN JOSEPH, LOVESH MAHAR, OJAS MAHESHWARI, GAIKOTI VIGNESH, OMKAR RAMESH SHIRPURE, PRAKASH S RATHOD and TADAR SIMI

The result for IIT JEE can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the result, the Institute has also released the final answer key which can be checked by candidates on the official website.

The provisional answer key was released on September 3 and the last date to raise objections was till September 4, 2022. The question papers for Paper 1 and Paper 2 were out on August 29, 2022.

Successful candidates can then apply for JoSAA counselling, which is held for, among others, IIT admissions. The process begins on September 12. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IIT JEE.