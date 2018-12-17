JEE Main admit card 2019 released at jeemain.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for joint entrance examination (JEE) Mains 2019 on Monday,December 17. Candidates can download the JEE Mains 2019 admit card from its official website jeemain.nic.in.

Download Admit Card for JEE main 2019 through Application Number and Password

Download Admit Card JEE main 2019 through Application Number and Date of Birth

The first edition of JEE Main 2019 will be held from January 6 to 20, 2019 as a Computer-Based Test. An official notification of NTA read ,“The candidate has to download his/her Admit Card from the NTA’s website w.e.f. 17.12.2018 onwards and appear for the examination at the given Centre on Date and Shift as indicated in their Admit Card.”

If the candidates are unable to download admit cards from the website, they should contact the NTA help line between 10 am to 5 pm for general facilitation from December 17, 2018 to December 23, 2018. The phone numbers of the help desk are available on the website of the exam.

The second JEE Main 2019 exam will be conducted from April 6 to 20, 2019 for which a separate notice will be issued on the official website of NTA.

How to download JEE Mains 2019 admit card

Visit the official website of NTA nta.ac.in or the website of JEE jeemain.nic.in

Find a link of JEE Mains 2019 exam admit card flashing on the homepage

Click on the JEE Mains 2019 admit card link

Fill in the required details

Click on Submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take a print out

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 17:59 IST