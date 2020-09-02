e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Main 2020: 44% students stay away from exam in Lucknow district on day one

JEE Main 2020: 44% students stay away from exam in Lucknow district on day one

JEE Main 2020: On first shift, 528 candidates were scheduled to appear of which 305 were present and 224 were absent. Likewise in second shift of 537 candidates, 292 were present and 245 remained absent.

education Updated: Sep 02, 2020 12:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
According to candidates, before entering the exam halls, the temperature of students was checked and sanitisers were also given to them.
According to candidates, before entering the exam halls, the temperature of students was checked and sanitisers were also given to them.
         

JEE Main 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 for BE, B Tech began on Wednesday. The examination was held on Tuesday for B.Arch and B. Planning aspirants. The JEE Mains 2020 will continue till September 6.

On day one, nearly 44% JEE candidates stayed away from the exam in Lucknow district. Of the total 1065 candidates scheduled to appear in Lucknow, 597 candidates took the test and remaining 469 were absent, said Lucknow district magistrate, Abhishek Prakash.

Follow JEE main 2020 Live Updates

On first shift, 528 candidates were scheduled to appear of which 305 were present and 224 were absent. Likewise in second shift of 537 candidates, 292 were present and 245 remained absent, he said.

Experts feel this dip could be due to the pandemic; with Covid-19 cases on the rise across the city, students fear participating in an examination may cause health problem.

The exam was conducted following all the precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitizers, an official said.

According to candidates, before entering the exam halls, the temperature of students was checked and sanitisers were also given to them.

UP has the second highest number of candidates who will be appearing for JEE exam. The JEE exam is being conducted at 66 centers in the state since Tuesday. A total of 100706 students are expected to appear in the JEE exam in UP this year. .

National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the exam, has assured of all possible measures to ensure safety of the candidates appearing in the exams. The agency has increased the number of exam centres to reduce the number of students per centre.

