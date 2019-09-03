JEE main 2020: How will changes in exam pattern impact you

education

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:21 IST

Some important changes have been introduced in the pattern of question papers for the JEE main examination to be held from next year. It is important to know what these changes are and what are its implications for the aspirants.

The next JEE main examination will be conducted between January 6 and January 11, 2020. Candidates appearing in BE/BTech examination will be asked to solve 25 questions each from mathematics, physics and chemistry instead of 30 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from each of these subjects, which they used to solve until this year. Out of these 25 questions from each subject, 20 will be multiple choice questions (MCQs) and five will be numerical based questions. In the numeric type questions candidates will not get options to choose from, rather they will have to write down the answers. There will be no negative marking for numeric based questions, however, for MCQs, one mark will be deducted for each wrong attempt.

Giving details of the changes introduced in the JEE Main exam 2020, Vivek Sinha, senior vice-president (product - JEE and NEET) Career Launcher, said, “Numerical type questions will be game changer this year.”

Sinha said, “numerical type questions were earlier introduced in the JEE (Advanced). It seems the difficulty level of the JEE Main exam will go up with the introduction of numerical type questions.” Though the number of questions has been reduced the duration of the JEE main exam remains the same (that is three hours).

Talking about the change in the eligibility condition for taking Bachelor’ in planning exam, Sinha said candidates of any stream having math as one of the subjects in the 12th/qualifying examination can now appear in this exam. Sinha said that this step seems to have been taken to open the examination to larger number of students from different fields. Sinha further said that candidates joining the B. planning course will not have to read physics and chemistry after they have cleared the entrance test unlike the candidates who have joined the BE/BTech course. “Students who go for BE/BTech course have to study higher level of physics, chemistry and mathematics in their first year.” he added.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 18:20 IST