JEE main 2020: Students in Himachal Pradesh divided over conducting exams

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 17:51 IST

JEE main 2020: JEE mains exam were conducted on Tuesday at various centres spread across Himachal Pradesh. However, students remained divided over the decision of conducting the exams.

Many students believed that examinations should have been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions while many said that it was a right decision to conduct the examination.

As many as 62 students appeared for the entrance examination in one of the examination centres in Shimla. All precautionary measures were being taken at the examination centres. Thermal scanning of every student were conducted, students were provided with masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing was maintained throughout the exam.

Gunjan Thakur, one of the candidate who appeared in JEE exam said that there was a confusion about whether exams will be conducted or not but it was a right decision as delaying the exam could have led to mental stress amongst the students.

“Although I did not face any problems because my examination centre was near to my house, the same could not be said about the students from far places,” she said.

All precautionary measures were maintained during the examination and we did not faced any problem during the exam, she further added.

Vikas, another student who appeared in the exam said that it was a right decision to conduct these exams as we had been preparing for exams for a very long time. Despite the pandemic, exams could be conducted while maintaining precautions and this is also a last chance for many students who are appearing in this exam and delaying the exam any further would have blown away their chances and aspirations.

Tanvi, another student who appeared in the exam said that the exams should have been postponed as coronavirus cases are rising in the state as well as the county and life of students cannot be risked. We students also had to face travel and accommodation problems and hoped that exams should have been postponed until situation got a little better.

One of a parent who accompanied his son to the examination centre also said that it was the right decision to conduct the exams as students have been preparing for it for a very long time and we parents have also spend a lot of money for coaching of our children. Nothing can be done as we have to live with coronavirus.

11 centres have been set up in the state for JEE examinations and as many as 8397 candidates are expected to appear in JEE examinations in the state.