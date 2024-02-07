JEE Main 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. Candidates can check it on the official website of the board, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The direct link has been provided below. JEE Main 2024 answer key live updates. JEE Main 2024 answer key out on jeemain.nta.ac.in, link here(HT file)

Along with the provisional answer key of JEE Main, NTA has also released candidates’ recorded responses.

To check the provisional answer key of JEE Main session 1, candidates have to log in to the NTA website with their application number and date of birth. These are the steps to follow:

JEE Main 2024 session 1 answer key: How to download

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Open the link to check provisional answers and recorded responses.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Login and check the answer key.

JEE Main Session 1 examination took place on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024, at exam centres across the country.

As many as 11,70,036 took the paper 1 (BE/BTech) test, and 55,493 candidates appeared for the paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning) examination.