JEE main admit card soon, exam on Jan 6; here’s what you should know

National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the admit card for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019 anytime on Monday, December 17. If you are one of the candidates waiting eagerly for JEE main admit card, you should keep calm and utilise this time preparing for JEE main 2019 exam.

NTA has released a link for online mock test of JEE main 2019 for the candidates to practise for the computer-based-test (CBT). JEE main mock tests will help you know how prepared you are for the JEE Main 2019 exam.

Here’s the direct link to know how the NTA’s JEE main mock test works

Video learning material for JEE (Main) and Biology, from best of IIT Professors, is available at the official website of NTA. Click here to view the video content.

Candidates can also take the mock test via the mobile application of NTA named NTA student or click here to directly access the mock test registration page.

Meanwhile, candidates can keep checking the update for JEE Mains admit card on jeemain.nic.in or at NTA’s official website.

How to download JEE Mains 2019 admit card after its release

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in or the website of JEE main at jeemain.nic.in

Click on the JEE Mains 2019 admit card link

Fill in your registration ID and password with captcha code

Click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take a print out of the same

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 11:07 IST