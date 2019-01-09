JEE main 2019: Analysis of the January 9 exam question paper

National Testing Agency (NTA) held the JEE Main (B.Tech) exam on Wednesday. In the morning slot, the overall level of the examination was ‘moderate’. There were no surprises in today’s JEE exam paper. The pattern was the same as compared to last year.

On the whole, Physics was easy to moderate; Maths was lengthy which made it difficult for the students to complete the section, whereas Chemistry was relatively easy. Seeing the trend in this slot, Chemistry is expected to be easy, hence students can attempt this section first while appearing for JEE in future exam slots. Students are also advised to not waste much time over a particularly difficult section and move on to the next section to save time.

The expected cutoff will range between 72-77 marks. Overall, in all three subjects, 60% of the questions were based out of NCERT. If students have solved past 10 years’ question papers, they can easily score good marks in the JEE Main Paper I. For the first time ever, JEE Main 2019 exam is being conducted completely online.

Physics: In the Physics section, there were about 8 questions from Mechanics, 6 questions from Heat & Thermodynamics, 7 from Current Electricity & EMI, 4 questions from Electrostatics & Magnetism, and 5 questions from Optics & Modern Physics.

Mathematics: In Mathematics, 10 questions were asked from Algebra, 8 from Calculus, 6 from Coordinate Geometry and 6 from Trigonometry.

Chemistry: In Chemistry, about 12 questions were asked from Inorganic Chemistry, 9 from Organic Chemistry and 9 from Physical Chemistry.”

(Author Navin C Joshi is Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup. Views expressed here are personal.)

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 17:35 IST