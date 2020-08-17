e-paper
JEE Mains 2020 admit card expected soon as SC rejects plea to postpone exams

JEE Mains 2020 admit card expected soon as SC rejects plea to postpone exams

JEE Mains 2020: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Aug 17, 2020 15:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Mains 2020.
JEE Mains 2020.(HT file )
         

JEE Mains 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 in a few days on its official website. With the rejection of the plea for postponement of NEET and JEE Mains examination 2020 by the Supreme Court on Monday, the exams are expected to be held as scheduled now.

As per circular issued by the NTA on July 3, JEE Mains 2020 exams will be conducted from September 1 to 6. “The dates of downloading the admit card indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and JEE Mains,” reads the official NTA notice.

So, now NTA is expected to announce the date for release of admit card and upload it on the official website soon.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to download JEE mains Admit card 2020:

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains Admit card link

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your registration number and password and submit

5. JEE Mains admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references

Rejecting the plea for postponement of NEET and JEE exam filed earlier this month, a three judge bench of SC on Monday said that “life has to go on” despite Covid and the court cannot put career of students in peril by interfering with the decision of National Testing Agency.

