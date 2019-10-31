e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

JEE test preparation 2019: Extramarks launches live classes

Extramarks Education on Thursday announced the launch of its live classes for preparation of IIT-JEE on its application, wherein students can interact with experienced faculty and clear doubts.

education Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:56 IST

PTI, New Delhi
Extramarks Education on Thursday announced the launch of its live classes for preparation of IIT-JEE on its application, wherein students can interact with experienced faculty and clear doubts.
Extramarks Education on Thursday announced the launch of its live classes for preparation of IIT-JEE on its application, wherein students can interact with experienced faculty and clear doubts.(Prashant Waydande/HT file)
         

Extramarks Education on Thursday announced the launch of its live classes for preparation of IIT-JEE on its application, wherein students can interact with experienced faculty and clear doubts.

The classes will be taken on its JEE Test Prep App by experienced faculty who have produced rank holders consistently, and will follow micro scheduling, as is done in the physical coaching centres of Extramarks, the edutech company said in a statement.

In addition to the live classes, Extramarks is also providing recorded sessions by these experienced faculty on all important concepts and topics relevant to the examination.

Keeping in view the fact that revision and practice is critical for IIT aspirants, the app has a special feature where students can download notes prepared by expert faculty for revising the concepts later. The App also uses data analytics and artificial intelligence to highlight areas of strength and improvement.

“We realise the value of experienced faculty in preparing students for the entrance examination. Therefore, we are helping take the expertise and experience of these faculty to the remotest corners of the country, where access to quality teachers or coaching centres is limited,” said Ritvik Kulshrestha CEO at Extramarks Education.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 13:34 IST

tags
top news
65 killed as fire engulfs express train in Pakistan’s Liaqatpur
65 killed as fire engulfs express train in Pakistan’s Liaqatpur
Delhi High Court sets up AIIMS panel for Chidambaram’s health status
Delhi High Court sets up AIIMS panel for Chidambaram’s health status
India plans to open 100 airports at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024: Report
India plans to open 100 airports at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024: Report
Pentagon releases video, photos of raid on ISIS chief Baghdadi in Syria
Pentagon releases video, photos of raid on ISIS chief Baghdadi in Syria
FB contractor Cognizant to cut 13,000 jobs, shut some content businesses
FB contractor Cognizant to cut 13,000 jobs, shut some content businesses
People in North India may lose 7 years of life due to air pollution: Study
People in North India may lose 7 years of life due to air pollution: Study
Maxwell announces break from cricket due metal health issue
Maxwell announces break from cricket due metal health issue
‘Dedicate decision to abrogate Article 370 in J&K to Sardar Patel’: PM Modi
‘Dedicate decision to abrogate Article 370 in J&K to Sardar Patel’: PM Modi
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News