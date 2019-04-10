Jharkhand Board result 2019: JAC plans to declare Class 10, 12 results in mid-May

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is planning to declare the results of matriculation (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations by the second week of May, if, the election process does not cause any hindrance.

The evaluation process for both the exams started on March 28 and over 50% of the work has been done, officials said.

“We had set a tentative deadline for the results. If everything goes as per the normal plan, we would declare the results of both the classes by the second week of May. But, it has not been finalised yet due to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” said JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh. He said many teachers and educational staff were engaged on the election duty.

More than 7.57 lakh students took the class 10 and 12 examinations across 1,395 centres. The examinations started from February 20.

Over 4.41 lakh students appeared for class 10 exams in 937 centres, while more than 3.15 lakh students took the examinations for class 12 in 458 centres.

Class 10 exams began with the home science paper and concluded with mathematics on March 9, and class 12 exams started with the vocational papers and concluded with biology, geography, and business mathematics on the same date.

However, class 12 physics paper held in Giridih, Koderma and Hazaribag, on March 2, had to be cancelled following a paper leak incident, that came to the light through the social media. JAC found the paper leak information correct in its probe. The re-examination was conducted in the three districts on March 26. Nine people involved in connection with the question paper leak case were arrested by the police.

The examinations were held under the surveillance of CCTVs cameras, installed largely across the centres to stop unfair practices during the examination. Over 1,688 CCTVs cameras were installed at Ranchi’s examination centres.

JAC officials are expecting better results this year, claiming that several initiatives have been taken to improve the results. In 2018, JAC registered 59.1% passed percentage in class 10 and a mere 48.34% pass percentage in class 12 (science).

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:37 IST