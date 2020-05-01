JIBS starts online initiatives to help masses fight mental health issues during Covid-19 pandemic

education

Updated: May 01, 2020 19:14 IST

Amidst the extedend coronavirus lockdown as universities across India continue to remain shut for all academic activities, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), OP Jindal Global University has come out with an audio-visual series that accentuates the ways to deal with mental health issues arising out of the prolonged lockdown. In this series, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni -Principal Director JIBS- talks on a range of issues that are adding to the mental health woes of the masses forced to live in their homes owing to the global pandemic.

As COVID-19 pandemic has put restrictions on the mobility and socializing amongst people- vulnerability for falling prey to the psychosomatic disorders has increased. “Since people have been coerced to live in their homes, they are becoming hostile even towards their family members resulting in a surge in domestic violence and misconduct on trifle matters. “ The series has been started keeping these factors in consideration,” said Dr. Sanjeev P Sahni.

The various episodes of the series also deal with issues like feasibility and productiveness of online classes for students, need for a spiritual engagement and play-way methods of learning during the lockdown.

In another initiative of the institute, Dr. Tithi Bhatnagar- Associate Professor and Deputy Director, Centre for Leadership and Change (CLC)- conducted a special 10-part activity series on ‘Practical Positive Psychology’ which spanned over two weeks.

The aim of the series titled “ My Daily Dose of Practical Positive Psychology” was to help masses in strengthening their psychological capital and improve the resilience to fight any sort of adversities.

The activities revolved around the recommendations of renowned subject matter experts like Prof. Michael B. Frisch and Prof. Joseph M. Sirgy . These exercises featured practical solutions to counter negative emotions like anxiety, worry, and fear- particularly during the current global pandemic.

The daily dose of activities also focussed on accentuating positive traits that would help in enhancing the quality of the participants’ lives and make them less dependent on external sources of validation.

Also with an aim to inspire emerging as well as current leaders through these trying times, Centre for Leadership and Change (CLC) at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences launched a 5-part series - ‘Leadership Lessons in Lockdown’.

The series shared the voices and thoughts of five stalwarts who lead large organizations and carry tremendous responsibility on their shoulders.

Apart from Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor JGU and Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni -Principal Director, JIBS; Member of JGU Governing Body and Advisor to the Vice Chancellor JGU- series featured some prominent names like Ms. Neetu Kapasi, Mr. Sunil Goyal and Ms. Gowri Sinha.

The leaders shared about their experiences about tackling challenges amid tough times, exercising flexibility in order to succeed and leading remotely during the current pandemic.