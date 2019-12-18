e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Education / JIPMER MD/MS entrance exam 2019 result declared at jipmer.edu.in, check details here

JIPMER MD/MS entrance exam 2019 result declared at jipmer.edu.in, check details here

The entrance examination was conducted on December 8, 2019.

education Updated: Dec 18, 2019 18:05 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JIPMER MD/MS entrance exam 2019 result. (Screengrab)
JIPMER MD/MS entrance exam 2019 result. (Screengrab)
         

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has declared the result of the MD/MS entrance examination 2019 on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at jipmer.edu.in. The entrance examination was conducted on December 8, 2019.

Counseling for admission to the MD/MS course will begin on December 27, 2019, from 8 to 11 am, at Mini Auditorium (4th floor), JIPMER academic center, JIPMER, Puducherry-06. However, it must be noted that all the candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can download their individual rank letter from December 19, 2019, at 11 am onwards.

Candidates can check the overall rank list for MD/MS course here: 

tags
top news
Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for first time since Article 370 repeal
Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for first time since Article 370 repeal
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Jadeja gets Chase, WI three down
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Jadeja gets Chase, WI three down
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News