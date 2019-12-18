JIPMER MD/MS entrance exam 2019 result declared at jipmer.edu.in, check details here

education

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 18:05 IST

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has declared the result of the MD/MS entrance examination 2019 on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at jipmer.edu.in. The entrance examination was conducted on December 8, 2019.

Counseling for admission to the MD/MS course will begin on December 27, 2019, from 8 to 11 am, at Mini Auditorium (4th floor), JIPMER academic center, JIPMER, Puducherry-06. However, it must be noted that all the candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can download their individual rank letter from December 19, 2019, at 11 am onwards.

Candidates can check the overall rank list for MD/MS course here: